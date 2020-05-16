According to INCAE Business School experts, there are two types of mindset: fixed and growth

In the first, people believe that their potential is the same since they grew up and will not grow, more linked to anxiety

For the second, people believe that their learning and knowledge potential is only limited by what they are willing to do.

Mental health has become a recurring theme in this quarantine. There is not only a risk in prolonged isolation. Furthermore, companies and their collaborators have to find new ways of working to lower the incidence of anxiety or burnout in their personnel.

These problems are widely recognized by various experts. According to the BBC, a large number of medical experts report cases of people with anxiety about what the post-pandemic world will be like. And according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the rate of phenomena such as stress, fear and worry increased. So it is already a very serious challenge.

Of course, considering the current conditions, it is difficult to seek professional advice. The above, however, does not mean that people cannot do what they can to take care of themselves. According to INCAE Business School, anxiety can be lowered with these 10 actions:

Less news, less anxiety

Many of the people who find themselves with levels well above normal stress levels, are due to the oversaturation of information. It is crucial that people not only limit themselves to consulting the most important data. Besides, you only have to consult reliable sources.

Extreme healthy habits

A common cause of anxiety is the poor balance between physical and mental well-being. People should not just try to feel calm and peaceful. You must also take care to give your body enough maintenance. Failure to do so can have serious psychological consequences.

Recognize anxiety and other emotions

Sooner or later people must learn to deal with the feelings that quarantine generates. Otherwise, they will not be able to face them and learn to live with them. It is crucial to do an introspection exercise to start maintaining the mind.

Related Note

Talk to others

Just because people cannot be close to others does not mean that they cannot be in contact with their close circle. If you have feelings of anxiety, it is best to discuss it with friends or family. In this way, you can also combat the feeling of isolation.

Use routines to escape anxiety

There is no doubt that the situation of the pandemic completely turned daily life. However, it is worthwhile for people to try to keep some of their normal activities as if nothing had happened. This will help give you a sense of order and stability on a day-to-day basis.

Take constant breaks

More than ever before, people need to take moments of rest. The stress and anxiety that people suffer in these weeks is much higher than normal. And in that sense, it is important to try to relax and recover much more frequently.

Try to fight anxiety with a good mood

It has been repeatedly confirmed that laughter is one of the best tools of human beings for mental and physical health. It may seem that right now there aren’t many reasons to rejoice. But the few that are found, should be used to the maximum.

Have an active life

As previously stated, anxiety can be increased by a lack of physical exercise. Even a couple of stretching sets are enough to make blood and oxygen flow a little better through the body. It can also be a good idea to get more sleep at night.

Beat anxiety with experience

Certainly now the mental problems are more intense than before. But it is possible that previous experiences with these phenomena may help overcome the current challenge. It is a good idea to think about what you have done before to try to regain psychological tranquility.

Reinforce the positive side

Although many things are bad in this health crisis, there are a couple of positive things. It is very important that, in order not to be dominated by anxiety, people try to focus as much as possible on these small not so bad moments. And so, get out of trouble.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299