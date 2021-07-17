Are you staying in Liga MX? Gastón Sauro’s options after leaving Toluca FC

Gastón Sauro, Argentine defender who left the Red Devils of Toluca for the next 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League, would have several options to continue his career and would have already chosen, so in the coming days it will be announced what his new club.

According to information from Nahuel Ferreira, Gastón Sauro will return, it seems to be to the Argentine Super League and three teams would have asked for him, such as Huracán, Godoy Cruz and he was also offered to Newell’s, after he was no longer taken into account by Toluca for the 2021 Opening of the MX League.

As detailed in the information, Sauro would have offers from abroad to continue his career, although it is not specified if he has any from Liga MX, if it is pointed out that Argentine soccer would not be the player’s only option.

“In the coming days the future of central defender Gaston Sauro will be defined, who was released from #Toluca, in Argentine soccer he had inquiries from #Huracan and also from #GodoyCruz, while he was offered to #Newells. It also has proposals to continue abroad. ”, Informed Ferreira.

Sauro, 31, came to Toluca for the 2019 Liga MX Apertura and since then has played 32 games where he has scored a goal.

