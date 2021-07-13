Are you returning to the Royal Society? Carlos Vela would have received calls from the Spanish team

Carlos candle has not renewed with Los Angeles FC and it begins to generate uncertainty in the environment of the club and in the fans. The Mexican has become the best player in his short history and despite having had a difficult season, they know that he is still his figure.

The youth squad of Chivas Contract ends in December, so he can sign with any club right now. His future is unknown and rumors have started to emerge about a possible departure at the end of the season.

Also read: Credit Bureau: how long do you have to wait for your debts to be erased

According to the portal Fichajes.net, his former club, the Real society, is aware of his contractual issue, which is why he called him in recent weeks to ask about a possible comeback.

Read also: Club América: Sebastián Cáceres in the sights of Spanish and Premier League teams

However, the source points out that Vela would have rejected said proposal, since he is not interested in returning to the maximum competition at this point in his career. Some believe that his next destination could be Australia, remembering that he indicated in an interview that he would like to live in that country at some point in his life.