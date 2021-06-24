Are you returning to Liga MX? Ulises Dávila reveals the future of his career

Ulises Davia It was one of the great pearls of the Chivas at the time, its great Sub 20 world in 2011, catapulted it to Europe with the Chelsea, where he never debuted, so he was roaming around in various teams.

In an interview for Bolavip, the Mexican midfielder was asked if he would like to have a rematch with the Chivas team; However, he made it clear that that stage of his career is over, so he focuses on continuing to play.

Also read: Chivas: José Juan Macías would sign with the Getafe subsidiary in Spain

“When you are younger you want revenge and show that you are good, but that stage of my life of looking for revenge and showing someone else is over. I want to enjoy, I am thirty, more than looking for revenge what I want is to continue playing, enjoy, share it with my family.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Indirect to Orbelín Pineda? Álvaro Dávila assures that they ‘go overboard’ in renovations

Dávila is enjoying a good time in Australia, but left the door open to return to the Liga MX, in case a good offer arrives, indicating that it is early to hear offers.

“I don’t know, there is a bit of talk with my representative. There may be some team, approaches, but it’s early. It’s June, now I think about this week’s vacation, relax, travel around here a bit and then start making decisions. “.