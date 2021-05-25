Are you Renault 4? These photos of the patents indicate that yes, it is him …

They say that fashions are cyclical and, seen what has been seen, it seems that this is true. The automotive sector he was not going to be alien to this axiom, and the proof of this is in the successful Mini or Fiat 500. When both myths came back from the dead, the public turned to them. So much so that they have remained active to this day. The one that has triumphed the most (to put it in some way) has been the Italian urban as it has been active since 2007.

This same luck did not have the Volkswagen Group with the reissue of the Beetle. Not surprisingly, there are firms that would be thinking of following in the footsteps of Fiat or Mini. Renault is one of the manufacturers that wants to get on this train and, for this, would be preparing the return of two models that once gave him many satisfactions. We have already seen one in the form of a concept, the 5 Prototype but the second has escaped in these images: the Renault 4.

The design of this “electric” Renault 4 would correspond to the official patent

According to various sources, photos that you see would correspond to the patents of this hypothetical Renault 4. To make sure they are correct, we have searched for these alleged patents, but we have not been able to find them in any of the records that we usually consult. Not in vain, knowing what the plans that have the signature of the rhombus, we can give them some credit. Amen that what we see looks like a “4 cans” remastered.

If we remember, we can remember that the Renault 5 was nothing more than an evolution of the veteran 4. Therefore, now that electrification rules and the 5 Prototype marking the way of the Gallic house, it is logical that both products come back to life. In addition, maintaining its essence, then the 4 with higher suspensions was ideal for riding in the fields and on broken roads. This is how it is represented in these alleged photos.

Renault 5 Prototype, the beloved utility vehicle will return as an economical electric

We are facing a SUV, framed in segment B, which share some design attributes with the 5 Prototype. Especially in the shape of the roof and “C” pillar. But in addition, it opens a curious ornament that accentuates the visual weight of the aforementioned pillar. For its part, the front is reminiscent of the second version of the model, with optics that, abandoning the circular format, bet on it thanks to the use of horizontal bands.

Talk about plastic protectionsWhen we are in front of an SUV, it is obvious, but we cannot leave them behind. Especially because of the format and dimensions that the front and rear bumpers. Nothing is known about his powertrain, in electrical theory, although everything indicates that it will be shared with his brother 5. The «theoretician» debut of this «4» this planned for the end of the year, so if it is real, we should not take long to have more data.

Source – Auto Express