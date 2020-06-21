· The attitude you have when going to a job interview is very important

· Inspire trust and honesty, this is very important, it is not worth losing a job or a new job opportunity for failing

· Socio-emotional skills such as perseverance, self-regulation and affability are the set of skills required in a job placement

The National Employment Service points out that you must bear in mind the attitudes and skills that you must show before the recruiter, of course the fact that they will call you for an interview is already a great step, but now it will depend on how you develop what will make you achieve the job.

Of course, knowing a little about what you can find in the interview can help a lot to lose your nerves

The attitude you have when going to a job interview is very important, it does not mean that you are in good shape all the time, but it is important that they know that you are a professional person capable of not relating personal problems to work and know how to act in each situation.

Stand out from the competition:

Along with this goes the dedication that you put into your work, it is true that there will be situations of high importance that you will not be able to pass up to dedicate to your work, but the effort that you put into your job speaks volumes about the person that you are. For example, working a holiday, while it is within your possibilities to do so, this benefits the company and benefits you, since you should receive an extra payment.

Inspire trust and honesty, this is very important, it is not worth losing a job or a new job opportunity for failing. So these values ​​are very important for companies and knowing that their employees have it.

Initiative and the desire to learn are other characteristics that go hand in hand for a recruiter, especially if it is your first job, they must be sure that you are enthusiastic during the interview and are able to contribute with them and that you are looking for the best for the company. .

When we mention that « you must give your best for the company », we are not referring to giving your life and not having a social life to work, but it is important that you understand that sometimes sacrifices must be made for mutual benefit (worker- company).

How to get involved in the new changes to look for a job?

If you can’t find a job, the problem may not be you, what you need is to focus on other skills.

On the other hand, the World Economic Forum points out that socio-emotional skills such as perseverance, self-regulation and affability are the set of skills required in a successful future job placement.

1 According to the National Survey of Occupation and Employment (ENEO) the characteristics, regarding the trends and characteristics of the employed persons in the country, is in the commercial sector in which 9.7 million employed persons are found.

It is the position of Deputy Restaurant Manager with the highest growth in demand with 91 percent from 2018 to 2019, followed by the Real Estate Sales Executive with 41 percent and Customer Service Manager with 32 percent.

2 Now there is the Professional Services sector that, in addition to hiring workers over the age of 35, most of its employees also have higher education.

In this is the Scrum Master position with 71 percent, this position has the responsibility of advising and training different members to work in an authorized way and with team responsibility.

It is followed by Full Stock Developer with 59 percent, Technical Support Specialist with 46 percent and lastly Computer Engineer with 35 percent growth.

3 Finally, we speak to you about the Health sector in which the position of Dental Assistant presents 50 percent growth and the Nutritionist with 23 percent

