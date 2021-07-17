Are you ready for the new emojis? We tell you the news

Have become a everyday way of communication through different chat platforms, in social media publications or in online video calls, increasingly present with the arrival of the pandemic. We tell you what the new emojis.

New emojis, more inclusive

Among the candidate emojis is a pregnant man and a pregnant person, that is, they are images that recognize that pregnancy is possible for some transgender men and non-binary people.

These changes are part of the inclusive language.

Adding this type of emojis would mean that we continue to gain ground in this matter and other people will already be able to feel greater inclusion when using emojis to communicate.

We have already seen this inclusive language on social networks such as Instagram.

There is also a face that salutes, a lip that bites, a coral and even a low battery.

These images are proposals of the emojis that will be approved on September 14, for the final version of Unicode 14.0 and Emoji 14.0.

In the proposal list there are also options of hands forming a heart 15 different combinations of handshakes, faces with a crown, that is, in the style of royalty, for men and women.

Experience from previous years indicates that almost all candidate emojis will end up on the final list. But for now you can take a look at the proposal gallery of how the next emojis that you will use in your different communication platforms could look like.

When will the new emojis arrive?

Although the release date is for September, emoji support always varies by operating system, app, or device.

So emojis are expected to start circulating in late 2021 with most updates coming in the first half of 2022.

The latest emoji update, Emoji 13.1, was approved in September 2020, and arrived on Pixel phones in December 2020, and on iOS in April 2021. Android phones, including Samsung devices, still do not have emojis from that version, potentially as a result of the new calendar of Unicode release.

This July 17 is World Emoji Day and to celebrate it, voting is open for the World Emoji Award, which although it will not determine which gallery of emojis will be approved, it is a fun way to measure the tastes of users who participate.

To find out about the most voted emojis you can follow the World Emoji Award Twitter account, where the results of the voting will be announced.