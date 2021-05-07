Are you ready for success?

In view of your results, we advise you to exercise caution in the race to achieve your goals. You may become so obsessed with a project that you neglect your relationships or harm other people, or perhaps every little defeat along the way makes you suffer too much to be worth it. We recommend you relativize more, think about the day to day and the small goals achieved, not throw balls out and assume your defeats with humor and philosophy. Surely if you relax a little you will go much further, cheer up!

Did you like the test? Try here all the Very Interesting psychology tests