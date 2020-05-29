Are you planning to travel? SRE has no date to reissue passports

The Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE) announced that the issuance of passports for the next dates it is still unknown, as the offices will remain closed until a date yet to be defined, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Through a statement, the SRE He released this news, because in various countries of the world they have gradually begun to revive tourism, so he considered it pertinent to report on the new provisions.

“The temporary suspension of the passport issuance service in all the metropolitan and foreign delegations of the country will remain effective until a date yet to be defined. The foregoing in accordance with the provisions that the Government of Mexico has established due to the health contingency by COVID -19, “the statement said.

Given these events, the federal agency asked stakeholders to stay informed about the progress of the pandemic, as well as the lifting of health security measures in each of the areas of their interest.

SRE warns of passport fraud

Likewise, the SRE reminded users that appointments, as well as the issuance of the passport, can only be carried out through the agency, so it asked people not to fall on false and fraudulent pages.

“It is reiterated to the user public that the appointment generation service for the passport processing in delegations and liaison offices is free and can only be done through this agency. Do not be fooled by fraudulent internet pages or people who offer appointments for the issuance of passports, “he said.

I already paid for my passport and now what about my money

In case you are one of the many users who had already paid for the passport before the pandemic and was only waiting for its issuance, the SRE said that the payment boucher is valid for up to five years, for which “is important to keep it,” he said.

To clarify any doubts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made available to users the email dgdelegación@sre.gob.mx and the telephone contact center 800 801 07 73 for duly verified emergency care, among which stand out medical emergencies

