If you currently have a Fonacot credit active and you are worried about what will happen if you lose your job or if your salary is reduced due to the health emergency before COVID-19; Or if you are already in these two difficult situations, the National Fund for the Consumption of Workers, announced its Relief Plan for workers.

The institute reported that its credits have protection for unemployment payments. On the other hand, the Mexican Institute of Public Accountants summarizes the most important points of this support.

They are 4 most important aspects of Fonacot support

If your employer or company modified your perceptions as a worker, it must inform Infonacot and retain the credit proportionally, maximum 20% of your perceptions and 10% in case of minimum wage.

If the worker has not been able to cover their full April and May payments, their balance will be transferred at the end of their credit term, without extra charges and without affecting their credit history.

Those workers who have become unemployed will have the protection benefit that they hired with their credit, which includes coverage of up to 6 monthly payments.

The Relief Plan is only applicable to payroll payments for the months of April and May 2020. For this reason, you must be aware of the evolution of the coronavirus in Mexico; if it continues, there is a possibility that INFONACOT will extend the benefits for the coming months.

Finally, if you have doubts about it, Infonacot makes available to workers and employers the number 800-3662-268 or on its page fonacot.gob.mx where they will offer advice on loans.

