Are you Paulina Rubio? Belinda dethrones the Golden Girl | Instagram

Could it be that the singer Belinda could take the place of the call “Golden girl“? A recent photo could define it.

The unmistakable nickname that for years has highlighted the singer Paulina Rubio in the music industry: “La Chica Dorada”, derived from the blonde hair that characterizes her and of which it now seems, would return to Belinda the new predecessor of this title .

A recent photograph of the famous Belinda Peregrin Schüll, shows the beautiful singer showing her beautiful features in all their splendor, it can be said that she is considered by many to be one of the most beautiful figures.

Spanish by birth and Mexican at heart, “Beli“, who has been living in Aztec land for several years, where her career began from a very young age, has become a beautiful woman, which is proven in a recent photograph which she shared two days ago and where she looks natural.

It may interest you From pop to Iron Maiden? Belinda’s look turns her into a meme

The possessor of beautiful blue eyes appears in a photograph where one of her many beautiful features steals great prominence, her hair: Long, with reflections and curly, Christian Nodal’s girlfriend could be the same daughter of the Sun.

Immediately, the reactions and comments were immediate regarding the image that the singer wore, which sparked various comments in which some of her 13.2 million followers reacted with various compliments.

What level of perfection you charge, The most beautiful woman there is, Hermosaaaaaa, You look like a Disney princess, How beautiful you are!

It should be said that in several of her appearances the current judge of “La Voz Kids” takes over with great style the strong fashion trend of glitters, which she wears in some part of her garments at every opportunity.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The interpreter of songs like “Bella traición”, “Boba nice girl”, “Ángel”, “Dopamina” among many others, not only inspires her millions of admirers in each of the content she shares on social networks, but also She is also the muse of Christian Nodal.

The girlfriend of the regional artist, who was the source of inspiration for one of the most popular songs of the Sonoran “From the kisses that I gave you” which she dedicated to the current actress of the Netflix series, “Welcome to Eden”, project which by the way, moved the romantic duet to the motherland.

It is in the city of Barcelona where Nodal and Belinda have gone through the entire process involved in recording the scenes where the artist now returned to her origins, in the world of acting.

It may interest you. Does Belinda steal the look of Andrea Legarreta in La Voz Kids?

The endearing star of “Amigos x Siempre”, a children’s melodrama from 1999, where Belinda Peregrín Schüll, showed all her talent, which combined with her charisma and freshness defined her career at the young age of 10.

It was just the first step in what would be a successful professional career, now, in addition to gaining recognition in the world of music, she has also achieved it as an influencer, model and also a businesswoman.

Now, every step that Belinda takes, has the spotlights accompanying her at all times and although sometimes the negative side of all this attention also arises by making her the target of some criticism, the girlfriend of the Mexican regional, goes ahead and focuses on the aspects positives of her career, the people who love her.

It may interest you. Is it Luis Miguel or Ricky Martín? double surprises the jury

A large number of them are his “belifans” whom he enchants with his various publications and particularly in which he is very happy enjoying the 8-month relationship he maintains with the author of “Adiós Amor”, who melt the networks every they share a romantic moment.