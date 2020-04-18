Not only is vitamin C found in tablets or tablets, you can find this rich vitamin in fruits, and there is nothing better than nourishing yourself on these tasty juices.

April 18, 2020

Vitamin C is one of the most wanted supplements for everyone and, this nutrient is not only available in drugs, fruits and vegetables are the first sources of vitamin C.

According to the World Health Organization, it is advisable to consume at least 45 milligrams a day of this rich vitamin and naturally there are a variety of fruits and vegetables that contain this amount.

Strawberry and kiwi juice

The amount of vitamin C that these two delicious fruits possess is incredible, only in 100 grams of kiwi there are 93 milligrams of vitamin C, while that same amount of strawberries we get 70 milligrams of the rich vitamin.

To make a delicious and refreshing juice with these fruits you should only take 4 or 5 kiwis and 300 grams of strawberry, remember to wash and cut them before blending. You can help you with a strainer. You will see how delicious the final result is!

Prepare these smoothies loaded with vitamin C

Orange and pineapple juice

There is nothing more refreshing and full of vitamin C than this rich juice. According to studies, in 100 grams of orange there are 55 milligrams of vitamin C, and in the same serving of pineapple there are 47.8 milligrams. Take three oranges and 300 grams of pineapple, wash, cut and blend everything and get ready to enjoy this delicacy of the gods!

Papaya and orange juice

There is nothing more nutritious than papaya, apart from being delicious for every 100 grams of this fruit you get 70 milligrams of vitamin C. For an exquisite juice you will need half a papaya and 3 large oranges, the mixture of these two refreshing flavors will delight you.

