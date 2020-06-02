The concept of the marketplace has long been recognized as valuable to companies. In Mexico they have had a fairly high acceptance, in part because of the great convenience in the shopping experience that they give users. It is also recognized by a number of companies in the social media sector as a very positive business opportunity. And although not all are of the same quality, their rating is relatively positive.

But since the COVID-19 crisis began, the concept of the marketplace has really skyrocketed among consumers. And it is one of the most solid alternatives available to companies to give continuity to their operations without putting their staff or clients at risk. Of course, there are a number of challenges that come with working schemes in this area. Perhaps the most important, the question of brand advertising.

Advertising in a marketplace: Tips to consider

Before starting to advertise these platforms, it is important to recognize which phenomenon this concept refers to. A marketplace, in a nutshell, is an intermediary that allows companies to sell their products over the internet. It differs from its own online store in that it is an independent platform for the products on offer. Thus, it is one more service that brands can use to offer their goods to the audience.

In this sense, advertising within a marketplace is very different than on its own platform. On the one hand, it may be easier to get the attention of consumers and aim for much more important traffic, because the reputation of the same intermediary increases the success rate. At the same time, it also implies that not all traffic to the site can be converted so easily. This, for the simple fact that you must compete for attention with others.

Many companies that operate as a marketplace have a number of tools for their business partners to advertise. Of course, there are other organic strategies that could complement this paid traffic. Sure, not many people have the inside knowledge of one of these platforms to train business. So you cannot miss this new webinar, given by the Marketing Director of Mercado Libre:

Advertising strategies in a marketplace

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299