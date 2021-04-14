Are you not required to file taxes? You can still request a refund from the IRS using Free File



Free File is especially useful for homeless people, now self-supporting students, and low and moderate income families.

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The IRS today urged low- and moderate-income individuals and families – especially those who do not normally file a tax return – to use the IRS Free File tool to prepare their own federal tax return, file it electronically, and obtain a refund, all for free.

This year, the federal tax filing deadline for individuals was postponed from April 15 to May 17.

Free File offers free access to tax software for anyone making $ 72,000 or less. Already this year, more than 2.78 million individuals and couples have used this online service to file returns.

Free File offers the homeless, now self-supporting students, low- and moderate-income families, and others a quick and easy way to access these benefits.

All that is needed to use Free File is to have a computer or mobile phone to access the tool.

Free File is very important so that you can request money that is owed to you from the first two stimulus checks.

As you may recall, the first stimulus check was up to $ 1,200 per person and $ 500 per qualifying child. The second was up to $ 600 per eligible person and $ 600 per qualifying child.

This is important, because people who did not receive the full amount of the first or second stimulus check can claim the additional amount owed as a Refund Recovery Credit when they file their 2020 tax return.

This is where Free File can be of great help, since is a free way to claim the full amount of your tax benefits, including the refund recovery credit, and ensure that eligible people get this money.

Free File is also a great way to take advantage of two other tax benefits that were made to help workers and families: the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC). , for its acronym in English).

According to a special rule related to COVID-19, people who were laid off for part or all of 2020 generally qualify for these benefits.

This means that, if you worked during 2019, you can choose to use your income from work for the year 2019 to calculate these credits, as long as they are higher than in 2020.

Through Free File, leading tax software providers make their products available online for free as part of a 19-year partnership with the IRS.

On the IRS site, there are two free tax filing programs in Spanish.

Because Free File returns are filed electronically, the service offers everyone a good way to get their refund money quickly. Especially if you choose to have your refund directly deposited into a checking or savings account.

