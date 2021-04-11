Are you not motivated with your work? Discover the consequences and how to avoid it

Everyone we dream of have the ideal job, earn enough money to satisfy our tastes doing what we like the most. However, more and more people are dissatisfied with their current job.

But the question sometimes has to do with attitude. It is true that there are jobs whose work environment is not suitable and it may be necessary to look for something better. But if you go from job to job, then you must identify well what the problem is to find a solution. Next, we will detail some of the possible reasons why you have lost motivation.

Lack of motivation at work can have multiple causes. It is important to identify them to make decisions that help us to be better. Photo: Shutterstock

Self-demand

It is good to give the best of yourself and be self-demanding to improve, but you must have a good focus. Self-demanding can lead to you feeling dissatisfied, and the reason is because, even if you are successful, you will feel that what you did is not enough.

This feeling of frustration can cause your personal assessment to be based on your professional results. This is serious because you leave out other important factors, such as your personal well-being and your social relationships.

So evaluate your performance with criteria and try to see the positive aspects of your work practice, and that this does not interfere with your personal life.

Feeling lack of appreciation

Demotivation at work is due to the fact that others, especially your bosses, do not appreciate what you do and do not value it. This is a real problem that affects thousands of employees.

This problem can affect your well-being, since it depends on factors that you cannot control, especially if you work in a company or institution with a complex hierarchy.

The truth is that these types of attitudes can cause you to feel discouraged and lack interest in your work, generating frustration, discouragement and depression.

Want to keep your vocation

At the end of university studies all we want to work in our training areaBut the reality can be harsh at times. Very few people they keep their calling and they work on what they like.

The point is that you should not stay anchored in your area. Seek to learn more, experience new things that you also enjoy.

Thus, you can expand your fields of knowledge and have more job opportunities in the future.

Be realistic

As we have already mentioned, the ideal job does not exist. What you can do is adapt to your work environment, organize yourself better and work according to your goals.

Yes indeed, you should not stay in a place where you are treated badly. On the other hand, if you feel that the time has come to make changes, to look for other opportunities, evaluate the situation well, and take into account the advantages and disadvantages of starting over.

Try to keep your work life separate from your personal life. Balance is essential to avoid stress and that work-related problems overwhelm you and spoil your social or relationship relationships.

You may also like:

What foods increase depression and anxiety

9 supplements and vitamins that help fight depression