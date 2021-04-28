Are you making fun of Alejandra Guzmán ?, Lizbeth Rodríguez causes a stir | Instagram

A mockery of Alejandra Guzman?, The irreverent influencer Lizbeth Rodríguez has caused a stir with her latest video on Tik Tok.

Social networks have taken as a mockery towards La Guzman The video that the former Badabun girl has shared on Tik Tok because it can be heard as if it were Frida Sofía’s mother who spoke, but Lizbeth Rodríguez’s face appears with a very strange filter.

The filter deforms the face of the famous YouTube star, something that was taken as a mockery of the Queen of Hearts, in addition to that the situation of which the audio speaks is quite delicate.

The audio that is heard in the background when recording Lizbeth Rodriguez He relates that La Guzmán has a great feeling when singing Yo Te Esperaba, a song that he dedicates to Frida Sofía, his only daughter. The singer adds that it is something really painful when she performs the song as she thinks about her father, who is really in a difficult situation.

This audio is related to the statements that La Guzmán has made about the allegations that Frida sofia she has done for her grandfather’s misconduct towards her when she was only a five-year-old girl.

Most of the celebrities and the media have preferred not to side with one side or the other, since the Guzmán family assures that Frida could have psychological problems and their statements are derived from there; while others point out that the young woman must be supported, whether or not what she is saying is true.

Internet users have equally divided opinions about Rodríguez’s video, since while some find it funny, many more say it is disrespectful since it is a very sensitive issue.

The truth is that the beautiful couple of Esteban Villagómez has shown that they do not care about negative comments and that is why they always take the best of them and continue doing what they like.

The also actress has shared that she is in constant search of what the public is interested in and that is the reason why she started her own series Infieles, with a format similar to Exposing infidels that she performed in Badabun.