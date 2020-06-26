86 percent of consumers identify authenticity as a determining factor in choosing which brands to support.

For your business name it is important to consider aspects such as the availability of digital assets.

Choosing a suitable name for a company is a fundamental part of bringing authenticity to this business entity, one that can be considered necessary to win over consumers, according to the Stackla firm, 86 percent of consumers identify authenticity as a determining factor in choosing which brands to support. Thinking about the importance of this element, this time we highlight some tips that you can follow if you want a name for your business or company.

According to various experts consulted by AdAge, these are the best recommendations that can be put in place in order to choose the most suitable name for a company or business:

Test ideas with the audience

According to the source, there are many factors that intervene when choosing the name of your business, such as inspiration, branding, legal considerations, among other things. However, the real obstacle to overcome is subjectivity. Years of experience can cause biases when choosing a name, while new ideas will not reflect historical cycles. If you already have a list of proposals, consider selecting a top and testing it with the audience. After all, it is they who really matter at the end of the day.

Use the insights they provide to define a consensus and select the final proposal to inspire great work.

As a second recommendation to name your business or company, consider creating product design mock-ups with the potential name of the company. This action can have a great impact as it will make the name feel more real. You can also test by printing content with the name or a possible logo to capture the feeling of these elements. Then, when you spend some time with these proposals, you’ll be able to make sense of whether the names will really work in the long run.

If this is not the case, you can develop other proposals and experiment with them until you find the one that makes sense.

Do as many brainstorms as possible

According to the source, the game to name your company is one of volume because there are many companies that are already established, which implies that they are already registered or that they have purchased URLs that will make things difficult for the business if it arrives to coincide with these entities. In that sense, developing brainstorms can be of great help.

Write everything without editing it. Make up words like a modern poet. With hundreds of options on the table, you can start narrowing the list based on the names that reflect the company’s positioning and that are currently available.

Explain what you do

Sometimes, when what the company does is difficult to understand, it can be very helpful if the name is descriptive, as it will help potential people or clients. A descriptive name can ease the burden on the marketing arena in important ways.

Reflect your passion and emotion with a story

As you may know, a name for your business or for brands in general can be a literal or creative element. It is up to each individual to make it up over time. However, this must reflect passion and emotion, and you must have a story to tell. Currently there are hundreds of companies that hide very interesting or curious stories in their name, for example, did you know that the founder of Lululemon, Chip Wilson, devised the name of the yoga clothing brand because he thought that the Japanese could not pronounce it ?

As the Independent newspaper explains, the founder of the popular company thought that a Japanese marketing company would not try to create an American sound brand with the letter ‘L’ because the sound of this letter does not exist in Japanese phonetics. By including an ‘L’ in the name, it was thought that the Japanese consumer would find the innate name of North America and consider it authentic.

Make sure the name is available

Once you have defined the name for your business, you should know that not everything ends there, as the point highlights, you must ensure that it is available in various key spaces. The mistake that many business owners make is thinking that the name matters. What matters much more with a name is whether the appropriate digital assets can be claimed.

To comply with this recommendation, you must run a Google search along with a verification on social networks to check the availability of the particular name chosen. This will be key as you start promoting the business.

Compare descriptive names against generics

This next tip to choose a name for your business is another that you can develop if you already have a list with different proposals. Start by deciding whether you want to choose a descriptive name, such as « Precision Tools » or a generic name such as « Amazon. » Descriptive names are generally helpful at first because they require less explanation, but they may limit you if you think the business will grow into new areas over time. Abstract names, like Netflix, may be appropriate as they provide a little latitude for both directions.

Make sure it doesn’t « feel bad »

Finally, it is recommended that you do not become obsessed with finding the perfect name for your business, as rarely any name feels right at first. However, it is critical that you make sure that you do not feel bad or misunderstand. Consider confirming if it is culturally sensitive, if not confusing, among other things.

People often get confused and think the name is a brand, but a company, culture, and behaviors are what create the power behind that name and make it feel right.

