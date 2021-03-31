Are you leaving Today ?, Andrea Legarreta captured in new job

Are you leaving Hoy ?, Andrea Legarreta captured in new job | Instagram

The famous actress Andrea Legarreta has aroused the concern of her followers after she was captured on another television forum and with a new job, will this mark her departure from the Today Program? .

The wife of Erik Rubin He shared some images on his Instagram stories where he can be seen in a forum in Colombia preparing for what would be his new job. Andrea Legarreta looked really beautiful.

The host of the Hoy program traveled with her daughters to this country for work reasons, but her followers may be calm, since Andrea Legarreta Martinez She went to Shakira’s land to make a collaboration for television or a movie, so we will have her in Mexico for a while.

Mía and Nina Rubín’s mother is the longest-serving host on Televisa’s famous television show. Various seasons and producers have passed and she continues to be one of the favorites alongside Galilea Montijo and Raúl Araiza.

There was quite a stir recently in the Today Program forum because Andrea Legarreta He “put himself in his role” and fired everyone. Galilea Montijo, Raúl Araiza and their other companions got up from the table where they were sharing and Gali mentioned something very strong, that their pact was broken.

This situation was a response to the rumors that Andrea Legarreta supposedly wanted to take the reins of the Hoy Program as a producer, Alex Kaffie assured that he would have a meeting with senior executives with the aim of proposing himself, noting that his first step would be to run everyone the drivers, only she stayed and it was unknown which characters she intended to include.

On the other hand, the same journalist also assured after some controversial statements by the singer Sherlyn that he said he would remove Andrea de Hoy, that there was a pact between Martha Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta.

Are you leaving Today ?, Andrea Legarreta captured in a new job.

The supposed pact consisted of a “do not knock me down, I do not tube”, all this because supposedly the drivers understood that together they would get much more than being against each other. Alex Kaffie indicated that only Gali would have the power to remove his partner from Hoy.

The Hoy program has been filled with rumors in recent months, the departure of one or the other driver has been a constant or the same departure of its producer, Andrea Rodríguez Doria. There are those who assure that this latest rumor is about to come true, since since Magda Rodríguez’s departure, the morning has not been able to reestablish her numbers.

Rodríguez Doria has implemented various measures in search of a larger audience; however, their efforts appear to have been unsuccessful. The entry of a new mascot to the entertainment section and to Arath de la Torre in the conduction, were some measures that the producer took.

There are those who assured that both would leave very soon; Despite this, Arath continues in the morning alongside the television series Dr. Cándido Pérez. On the other hand, Kaffie assures that the dog of the program will not suffer the same fate and will leave the broadcast very soon.

Currently, the headlines of shows are about the news of the separation of Raúl Araiza and María Amelia Aguilar, which Alex Kaffie announced and El Negrito has ended up confirming, ensuring that the reason is their multiple work commitments and not because of one third person in disagreement.

However, it is rumored that the psychologist assures that very soon she will return with Norma Herrera’s son, that he will beg her for her return; but Araiza’s words seem not to coincide with what María Amelia expects of him.