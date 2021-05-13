Are you leaving Real Madrid ?; Zidane does not worry about the following season

Zinedine Zidane, technician of the Real Madrid, assured that he is not preparing anything for the next season, nor thinking about ups and downs, focused “only” on the three games that remain to finish the season and the goal of conquering LaLiga Santander.

“Not at all, I am thinking only of the three games,” Zidane answered emphatically when he asked if he is dedicating a part of his work to planning the next campaign. “There are three games and I think only about that,” he repeated when asked about his future.

The French coach is only concerned at this time with the grenade, a decisive match in the title fight. “Whatever happens, we are going to try, we don’t know what will happen but we are going to give everything on the field to try to win the League.”

“Granada has had a phenomenal season, it is a very good team with a coach who is doing very well. It is a new difficulty for us, we know that we have to play a top game, one hundred percent, competing from minute one to the next. final because the rival always wants to play well against us, “he added.

The Real Madrid let out before him Seville the opportunity to take the lead in the rankings and depend on yourself. Likewise, Zidane showed satisfaction for the effort of his players in the face of the continuous inconveniences and losses they are suffering.

“We have three games to go and we are going to focus first on Granada, play as we are doing. The players want to play football well and we are going to try. We are going to compete and do everything to win the game,” he said.

He even highlighted the ability they have to isolate themselves from the continuous rumors. “It does not happen only with Vinicius, it is with many. It is Real Madrid and we know that people like to talk about transfers and changes, but in the end it is not the time for that. There are three games and the players think only about that. . When I see my players thinking, with everything that is said, only in games is it a joy “.

