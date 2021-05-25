Are you leaving Borussia Dortmund? Haaland leaves a mysterious message

Norwegian Erling haaland, forward of Borussia Dortmund for which several of the great clubs of the continent are interested, he has dismissed the season with a public message in which he tells his followers: “Never let success stop you from growing.”

Haaland, who after qualifying for the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund attended the Formula One Monte Carlo Grand Prix this weekend, said this Monday on his social networks that he is “very happy to have scored 41 goals”, but that “the work does not end now”.

“Never let success prevent you from growing. When you achieve a goal, you have to fight to do even better,” says the Nordic striker, one of the main wishes of the greats of the continent, although the Borussia Dortmund board has ensured his intention not to leave the team.

One of the best that left us the last weekend of the Major League in Europe. Erling Haaland changed his shirt with referee Manuel Graefe, who last whistled in the Bundesliga. pic.twitter.com/v45AECnLpG – Offside (@ESPN_FDJ) May 24, 2021

“Take advantage of every moment you can to improve. This summer is about working hard and moving forward. If I can do it, you can too,” says Haaland.