Are you Jeep Gladiator PHEV? Rumors say yes. Will they be true?

Jeep was the only firm that had value when the defunct Chrysler Group LLC went bankrupt. However, unlike what BMW did with Mini, Daimler AG took no interest in it and left it abandoned. This, over the years, has been a great advantage for the automotive group that absorbed it. We refer to the FCA Group, which thanks to its successful launches has seen its profits multiply, helping it to withstand the crisis.

Be that as it may, so that Jeep remain attractive to customers must switch to electrification. It is now under the umbrella of the Stellantis Group, but some of FCA’s projects have yet to materialize. One of the most ambitious is the launch of plug-in hybrids like the Wrangler PHEV. But be careful, you will not be the only one with this technology. There would be a Jeep Gladiator PHEV and this would be a teaser…

Very “dark” details are those that say that we are before the Jeep Gladiator PHEV

From the outset, remember that at the beginning of this year Stellantis confirmed that a Jeep Gladiator PHEV was in development. However, at no time did they announce how long it would take to complete its set-up or when they planned to put it on sale. However, the publication of this photo on his official Facebook account has driven the most fans of the brand crazy. And you will wonder why, if a priori it has nothing special?

At first it may be, but these staunch fans of the Jeep brand would have found a number of details that according to them indicate this possibility. Let’s start to explain them and then we will draw conclusions. In the first place, the dashboard that we see could pass for being that of the Wrangler, since both models are related. However, the central touchscreen appears to show the plug-in hybrid system’s power flow diagram.

Jeep Gladiator 3.0 diesel V6 offroad test, much more than a pick-up

This “pattern” would also be common with the Wrangler 4xe, but it is very clear to fans. Where he seems to be crux of the matter It is in the little that is seen in the side rear view mirrors. Apparently we have a roll bar that is not on the Wrangler. This view could be a three-door Wrangler PHEV, but sure, four windows are visible in the right rear-view mirror. In addition, there would be another detail to mention.

According to another fan on the JeepGladiatorForum, he would have seen a button for activating the Gladiator cargo bath light. Be that as it may, if this image is real we should be a few weeks or months away from meeting this new Jeep Gladiator PHEV. It will be necessary to see if Stellantis takes the step and explains what this image means. Patience gentlemen …

Source – Jeep by Facebook – JeepGladiatorForum