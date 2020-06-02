If you have credit card, department store or self-service debts, you are in the Credit Bureau. Read: COVID-19 tests must be applied in return to work: ILO

But don’t worry, being in the Credit Bureau serves to integrate your credit history, where it generates a record since you request financing, and not exactly when you have problems paying.

If you've already noticed that your purchases are spiraling out of control, before you "click" on your next online purchase, pause for five minutes and consider whether you really need to. If it's just a whim, don't do it.

June 1, 2020

And if your record is not good, you can straighten it out, although you should beware of fraud.

Wolfgang Erhardt, national spokesperson for the Credit Bureau, assures that it is possible to correct the information in the credit history, but to claim any data, you must do so on a report that is less than 90 days after being issued.

If you detect an inaccuracy, do not recognize any data, or disagree with any record, you can file a Claim with the Credit Bureau, “he explains.

Although you only have the right to enter two claims a year, but they are totally free.

The record kept by the Credit Bureau on the behavior of a debtor also includes the history of compliance with personal, mortgage or car loans.

Also of some pay television or cell phone contract, among others.

That is why the registration in the Credit Bureau, and its history, are the letter of recommendation to obtain financing.

On the other hand, your history can also become a risk of hindering the obtaining of new credits, although there is still the possibility of erasing the debt.

The Bureau issues a Special Credit Report, which is a document where all your credit information is concentrated, such as the number of loans or credits you have requested, with which institutions and how punctual you are to pay them.

Every 12 months you have the right to obtain this report for free, but subsequent consultations in the same period have an additional cost. Prices appear on the page www.burodecredito.com.mx

Pursuant to the Law to Regulate Credit Information Societies, the debt will be kept registered for a certain time in the Bureau and will only be eliminated from the credit history depending on the amount.

After a year, debts less than or equal to 25 Investment Units (UDIs), that is, about 160 pesos, would be eliminated from the Bureau, considering that on June 8 each UDI would be quoted at 6.43 pesos, according to Banco de México.

Debts greater than 25 and up to 500 UDIs (3,215 pesos) are discarded after two years; those greater than 500 and up to one thousand IDUs (6,430 pesos) after four years; Debts of less than 400,000 UDIs (2,572,000 pesos) are eliminated in six years, as long as it is not in judicial process or some credit fraud has not been committed.

Debts greater than 400,000 IDUs are never removed from the Credit Bureau.

It is also important to be careful of scams that arise in social networks that offer solutions to people who have been newsletter in the Bureau to clean their history and be able to obtain financing or loans for a commission of 10 percent on the value of the debt.

