Today we spend more time than ever at home, so it is important to strike a balance between daily work, physical exercise and household chores. However, sometimes, the routine can favor that they are not forgetting other things, such as exercising or ventilating the room every morning.

Faced with that, technological tools have become the best ally these days. With the app Reminder of SamsungYou can receive alerts based on the time of day or location you want so that you don’t forget anything and thus meet all your daily goals.

Sport

Physical exercise is one of the most important tasks to carry out to lead a healthy routine. Thanks to the Reminder application you can configure reminders to be activated at certain times of the day. For example, to warn you that it is time to train that same day at night.

Home

Another important task that you cannot forget is to ventilate the rooms every day in the morning, since air quality plays a very important role especially these days where we are exposed to viruses and bacteria.

In fact, there are several studies that have shown that the amount of fresh air that enters a room is directly related to physical health, as well as being good for mental health. They also help reduce the spread of infectious diseases, improve decision making and cognitive function. Reminders are also helpful in forming new habits, such as washing your hands every time you enter the house.

You should also set a reminder to plan the creation of the lunches for the week, because being in the office you just have to get warm or you have the possibility to go out and buy something prepared, however, in times of remote work that task becomes more complicated if you don’t organize in time. The Samsung application, Reminder, is available in Chile at the Galaxy Store.

