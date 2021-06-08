Are you happy at work? These are the requirements that your company should meet

Shutterstock / Lukasz Stefanski ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/tS6I3EXPfjlRcKdG3Ra3.w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzNy4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/AiUms5gkPcFKql.LbMxd4g–~B/aD05NTY7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/8fc109f8ff2ae96fdfc014d9251e365a” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/tS6I3EXPfjlRcKdG3Ra3.w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzNy4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/AiUms5gkPcFKql.LbMxd4g–~B/aD05NTY7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/8fc109f8ff2ae96fdfc014d9251e365a”/>

Fun at work is linked to happiness at work, which is an aspiration of most employees. Happiness at work is called Happiness at Work (HAW), according to the usual nomenclature used in Anglo-Saxon academic literature.

It is a construct that refers to a positive emotional state related to job performance and that is composed of several elements, among which are a good remuneration, job security, possibilities to reconcile, variety in the tasks to be carried out, training and development of career and good working environment with the support of colleagues.

This satisfaction with the working conditions and the possibilities of developing the career is not only beneficial for the workforce, but also has an impact on greater productivity, talent retention and innovation, among many other advantages for organizations.

How to retain talent

Building internal climates that promote happiness among staff and collaborators allows brands to retain talent and be considered good places to work, which in turn becomes a competitive advantage that reinforces their reputation.

In this way, they can stand out from their competition and become attractive organizations not only in the eyes of professionals who would like to be part of them, through what is called employer brand, but also by public opinion, which will see them as entities that they are not only concerned with increasing their profits but that they behave in a responsible way with the people who form them.

For all these reasons, happiness in the work environment has aroused a lot of interest in recent years, both in the professional field of business management and from the academic world, which has spent decades reflecting on the consequences of poor working conditions for both women and men. organizations as well as people.

Suffering is more common than happiness

Without going to the extreme of cases such as those of France Telecom – where many workers opted for suicide under the pressure they suffered -, the Amazon crisis during COVID-19 or the complaints of inhumane conditions by Goldman Sachs employees in Twitter, in the workplace it can be said that suffering is more common than happiness and that business leaders do not usually deal with this problem.

What are some companies promoting?

In Spain, happiness at work is still an aspect little implemented in the productive fabric. However, there are examples that illustrate the way in which companies, regardless of their size or sector, are promoting this factor through very varied measures:

Flexible schedule.

Emotional retribution.

Formation and development.

Possibility of teleworking and conciliation plans.

Implementation of new tools such as internal social networks for use during working hours.

Activities that increase group cohesion and empathy with other team members, such as sharing responsibilities or leisure activities.

Programs of health care and physical and mental well-being.

Equality and diversity plans.

Responsible leadership.

Internal democracy.

Brand ambassadors.

Channels to project the voice of employees.

Internal events.

For its part, internal communication constitutes one of the fundamental elements to manage this happiness, as well as well-being within organizations, since it not only facilitates the implementation of organizational change but also affects issues such as loyalty, innovation , the commitment or the feeling of belonging.

The role of director of Happiness

Currently, companies manage happiness and well-being mostly informally or associate them with areas such as Internal Communication or Human Resources. However, in recent years a specific position has been developed for this responsibility, such as that of Director of Felicidad or Chief Happiness Officer.

It is a position linked to the management of internal communication, although it must maintain close collaboration with those responsible for human resources, and which is responsible for promoting interaction and feedback between employees, globally improving communication within of the organization and promote upward communication, enhance trust and corporate culture, detect conflicts and internal tensions or promote organizational change.

The management of happiness and well-being will occupy a central position in the management of organizations in the coming years, since it is derived from an approach that combines the pragmatism of enhancing productivity and corporate efficiency with a more humane business vision consider the care of workers.

