Are you going to collect an inheritance? Check this and you do not pay Inheritance Tax

Neither the inheritance is free, or it can be full of debts that are even higher than the value of the estate to inherit, and second, because you will have to pay the Inheritance and Donations tax yes or yes.

Regarding the latter, the disbursement can be gigantic, especially when there are many inherited assets and the amount of these is considerable.

Now, if this is your case and you do not have money to pay taxes, we understand that you are going through a super worrying situation. The good news is that we go to explain various solutions to this problem.

One of the first options to minimize the losses of the own estate is to accept the inheritance for the benefit of inventory, but for those who want to receive the deceased’s assets without having to personally face the Taxes of Successions and Donations, there are some routes that pass to one side of the scenarios that contemplate these tributes.

You can consult experts in the field of inheritance, but if the interested party seeks the solution precisely because he lacks economic resources, this option may not be available to everyone.

Another option to pay inheritance taxes is to make the most of the six-month period you have to pay the tribute.

If the deceased has not yet died, you can act so that the beneficiary has access to their money to manage payments to the Treasury when appropriate. One way is to make him co-owner of his accounts (instead of being a proxy or authorized, who cannot act after the owner’s death) so that he can dispose of them and pay the corresponding taxes. Opening a new account to introduce the money from the first one can be considered a donation, so it is not recommended except within marriages in community.

What does the Treasury do? It admits the partial self-assessment of life insurance and other insurance to be able to pay the tax.

Note that this will also apply to cash and stocks, which means that it is important to justify the reason for this charge up front.

Ultimately, you can ask for a loan or a credit account from the bank in order to pay the Inheritance Tax. In this way, the debt can be covered with the assets obtained from the heritage that makes up the estate. There are also situations in which taxes can be paid in kind, with real estate or works of art.

