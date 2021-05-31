Are you going to Chivas? José de Jesús Corona reveals his future after winning the title with Cruz Azul

With 40 years of age and the last 11 years wearing the colors of La Maquina de Cruz Azul, Jose de Jesus Corona was able to crystallize one of his pending dreams as a professional footballer, crowning himself for the first time as champion of the Liga MX, adding a title that he had pending in his career.

In the midst of the rumors that place him as a reinforcement of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, the keeper of Blue Cross He showed all his excitement to win for the first time in Liga MX, after several failed attempts in his career; one with Tecos and three with the celestial ones.

“After so much based on work, on the consistency of this whole group, I am very pleased by the fans who deserve it that they celebrate and enjoy it,” Corona launched.

Regarding his possible departure to Chivas, Corona made it clear that he intends to renew his contract with Cruz Azul, so he left the issue of his continuity in the hands of the board, ensuring that for now it was time to celebrate.

“I would like to continue in the team I am very happy, it is time to enjoy it, after so much time of suffering, we achieved some other things but nothing like this, and after 18 years it is never too late to achieve it,” said Chuy.

Regarding the feeling of being champion in the MX League with Cruz Azul, Corona highlighted the character of the footballers and the integrity of the club itself, as they have suffered blows during the thorny path they have had to cross to reach the ninth.

“We managed to control the game, we have to remember how we were 6 years ago, they discredited us and that strengthened us more, we tried to improve, to do the season, score, run, fight and in the end it was achieved. Great pride, very great relief, I have no words to describe it. “

It should be remembered that one of the obstacles that the renewal of Corona’s contract has had is the difference in the time that Cruz Azul offers and the one that the player intends, since it is rumored that Chuy wants to continue for two more years and the institution has only offered one year in the extension.

