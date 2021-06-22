Are you going to change your unit? Semovi gives you up to $ 95 thousand

MEXICO CITY.- Taxi drivers who replace their unit with 10 or more years in operation will receive up to 95 thousand pesos of support, reported the Ministry of Mobility (Semovi).

This as part of the Taxi Improvement Program that drives the dependency.

Taxi drivers will have a base bonus of 75,000 pesos and an extra 20,000 to install universal accessibility devices such as the swivel seat for the copilot.

It may interest you: UPN students demonstrate in Peripheral; they report harassment

This type of transport provides service to around 590 thousand users a day and the physical and mechanical conditions of the units have an impact on the quality and safety of the trips, “said Semovi.

Between 2012 and 2018, 1,249 taxis were replaced, while in 2019 and 2020, 732 vehicles were replaced, including 191 hybrid units and 541 highly efficient in fuel consumption and low emissions, it was reported.

Find accurate information about Mexico City in Community.

Are you about to do a procedure? Check here costs and requirements.

*

sarr