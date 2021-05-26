Are you going or staying?; FC Barcelona would have already informed Koeman about his future

FC Barcelona informed the technical director Ronald Koeman, who are looking for a replacement for the Dutchman, however, the search will only last 15 days.

According to information from TV3, the president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta told the Dutchman that in case of not having a replacement for Koeman in 15 days, the strategist will continue for the 2021/2022 season.

The aforementioned source revealed that all this was discussed at the brief summit held by both parties on Tuesday.

For now, Ronald Koeman is going on vacation and with his contract in force, although the media in Spain report that the Dutchman’s environment is full of uncertainty.

Although representative Rob Jansen remains optimistic, the truth is that the summit with Laporta was only to buy time in the search for another coach.

