Are you going on vacation at Easter? 10 things you should know

The Easter holidays are close and in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the federal Ministry of Health presented the decalogue to have a safe season.

This morning, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, detailed the points of a decalogue with health safety recommendations to be followed during the Easter holiday period.

Decalogue for Easter holidays

The document “Ten Recommendations for a Safe Vacation” was presented during the morning press conference headed by the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

These are the points of the decalogue that Health Secretary recommends:

Enjoy the walk with your family near your home Take advantage of the greater week to spend time with your family Go to places with few people If you go out, do it in groups of maximum 5 people and choose places outside with good ventilation Try to go out in times when there are fewer people and go home to sleep With family or friends have safe encounters: maximum 8 people, healthy distance If you participate in religious events, do it from home Protect yourself from the heat, wear light clothing, sunglasses, sunscreen and hydrate yourself Follow the basic preventive measures: healthy distance, correct use of face masks and frequent hand washing If possible, Stay at home

In some places like Mexico City, lreligious activities on the occasion of Holy Week They will be held for the second consecutive year without an audience, such is the case of representation in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office.

In other entities with beach destinations, each state administration determined whether the beaches will remain open or there will be some kind of restrictions to avoid a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Meanwhile, the federal Ministry of Tourism estimated that during the next vacation period around 5 million tourists will arrive and the hotel occupancy will not be greater than 65%.

Federal authorities recommended visiting the Government’s coronavirus portal to learn more about the measures of prevention of contagion during the holidays of Holy Week.