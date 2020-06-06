Source: Twitter @Dorados

The Liga MX has had endless changes since the cancellation of the Closing 2020 due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19. The transfer of cede was first confirmed from Morelia to Mazatlán and then there was talk of a return of Atlante to the Mexican first division. However, who has given what to talk about in the last hours is Gold, a team that left a mysterious message on the internet.

The Sinaloan club posted a video that simulated the electrocardiogram reading. After a few seconds of inactivity, this begins to move with relative force, something that dismayed the thousands of fans of the institution.

Immediately, the theories regarding what was published were immediate. Many of the users stated that ‘The big fish“Had given a signal about a hypothetical return to the maximum aztec circuit. The above considering the way in which the electrocardiogram “Took life” in a matter of seconds.

pic.twitter.com/zIESDZ6eqb – Dorados (@Dorados) June 6, 2020

Many others spoke about a possible transfer of MX promotion to the Development League, while some more pointed to the Mexican Football League as the new destination of Gold from Sinaloa.

Finally, the minority were really pessimistic and assured that the video published by the club’s official account referred to the “death”That the institution would have. Users point out that, with the arrival of Mazatlan to the State in turn, the fans will turn to this new team and choose to forget those today led by David Patiño.