Are you going back to Chivas? Marco Fabián reveals that he wants to return and left an enigmatic message

Marco Fabián de la Mora, youth squad of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, revealed in an interview with Jimena Sánchez for Amazon Prime, that he could return to the herd as a whole, although he did not want to give details of his immediate future.

Promoting the new Guadalajara series, Jimena questioned the former Juárez FC player about a possible return to the Herd.

Also read: Club América: Squad would have already chosen who will wear the ’10’ in the Apertura 2021

“We are talking about Chivas, it is the team of your loves. Are you going to return?”. Jimena Sánchez questioned the player.

“Am I going to go back to Chivas? If I had the answer or if I wanted to have the answer, first I would say yes at some point because it has always been a dream and it would be nice to go back. I don’t know if it’s now, I don’t know if it’s later but I would. At this moment I don’t know. We are … we are out there. Later I will express what my future is, but now I cannot say it, because we are in it. ” Said the player.

Marco Fabián left Bravos de Juárez after ending his contract and is free to sign with any team.

Marco Fabian

Visit our Google News channel to enjoy our content