Are you getting enough doses to reach immunization in summer?

On April 6, Pedro Sánchez gave for the first time concrete figures of the Government’s plan to achieve the famous goal of 70% of the population fully vaccinated before the end of summer. Then, the president referred to a series of milestones that the Executive planned to meet month by month until reaching the slightly more than 33 million complete guidelines that were proposed.

The first was to have more vaccinated than infected; the second, 5 million complete guidelines for this week; the third, 10 million for the first week of June; the fourth, 15 million before the summer; the fifth 25 million before the end of the penultimate week of July and the remaining eight million before August 31.

And the first breach took just a week to arrive. The Government had proposed that the number of fully vaccinated people – a dose of Janssen or two from Moderna, Pfizer or AstraZeneca – would exceed the number of infections detected in the week of April 12, something that did not happen until April 20, the next week.

However, the second milestone -5 million immunized for this week- has been fulfilled. In the absence of the weekend data, which will be known on Monday, 5,956,451 complete guidelines have already been inoculated in Spain, almost a million more than expected.

If complete immunizations continue to progress at the rate they have done so far this month (253,337 complete guidelines on average per day) the next goal -10 million for June 6- does not seem complicated. In fact, if this rate were to be maintained until August – something highly unlikely due to the effect of the summer holidays – the government’s objective would fall short.

Instead, if the vaccinations progressed at the average speed that they have done in the last 30 days -132,790 complete daily guidelines- the June milestone would not be reached, nor any subsequent milestone on the scheduled date. This scenario is also unlikely, given that the current dose arrival is much higher than in early April and is expected to continue increasing.

From the milestones raised by Health it is deduced that the Executive planned to vaccinate at a rate of 172,414 complete guidelines between next week and the first of June; later practically double efforts and reach 333,333 daily immunizations until June 21; later loosen to 285,714 between this date and July 26; and slow down even more, with 228,210 each day until August 31.

Unpredictable scenario

Whatever the plan, there are several possible contingencies that could truncate or even shorten Sánchez’s goals. For example, non-delivery could occur of doses planned in one of the four manufacturers authorized so far, something that has already happened with AstraZeneca (according to Health data, Spain has committed a total of 93,509,245 doses between January and September of this year from the four manufacturers, enough to complete 55,553,822 guidelines).

Also it is unknown how the summer vacation period will influence in the process. The summer months will coincide with the vaccination shifts of the younger population, which is more difficult to drag to the vaccination centers, as Israel’s experience shows.

Instead, between May and August, the European Medicines Agency could authorize new vaccines, such as the German Curevac, which said body has already studied since last February 12 and from which the EU has acquired 405 million doses.