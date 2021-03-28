Are you freelance and looking for a job? These are the job offers you can apply for right now

The collective of autonomous it is being one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. Many sectors are being affected by the restrictions to control the spread of the virus, with the direct impact that these have on their business activity. The closure of businesses, defaults or the loss of customers are a constant for many freelance professionals. Thinking about all of them, we highlight a whole series of job offers for freelancers.

Platforms like KUIKO or PRONTOPRO boost the client portfolio of many self-employed unions, thanks to their job vacancies for this group. Facilitating contact between professionals and clients creates dozens of jobs.

The same goes for some real estate agencies like iad Spain or CENTURY 21, which They are looking for freelance professionals to undertake within this sector.

Also noteworthy are job offers for teleworking with a freelance contract. From telemarketers, to commercials or promoters, they can find work with these conditions.

Since iberempleos.es we bring all the job offers for freelancers to those professionals who are looking for a job right now or who want to expand their client portfolio. As we have detailed, the opportunities are very varied for different sectors and worker profiles.