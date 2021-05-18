Are you Dacia’s new midsize SUV, the Bigster?

Dacia’s car range will soon grow substantially. And it is that after presenting us this year a new Dacia Sandero, the next vehicle to be launched by the Romanian brand will be a midsize SUV. It will be called Dacia Bigster, it could have seven seats and it will be the largest and most ambitious car ever made by the brand. Although Renault presented it to us in a conceptual way as well as its Renaulution strategic plan, a leak could have already revealed the final design of this important pillar for Dacia.

Why will the Bigster be so important to Dacia? Why it will allow it to cover almost the entire SUV segment when it is launched, closing the gaps left in the Dacia Duster and Dacia Sandero Stepway – which we could almost consider small crossovers. The Dacia Bigster will be an alternative to cars like the Nissan X-Trail or the SEAT Tarraco, and it will be at a demolition price. In markets as sensitive to price as the Spanish market, the Dacia Bigster could be a big seller. And the truth is that arguments are not lacking.

The Bigster will be the older brother of the Duster. It will measure around 4.60 meters.

With respect to the prototype presented, it is a much more sensible car and with its feet on the ground. The wheels are not that big and it has lost the grilles located on the D-pillar, in addition to its backlit logo. These characteristics of a concept were not expected in the final version. What he has retained is a grille with personality and front optics with a daytime signature in the shape of a “T”, similar to those of a Dacia Sandero. The wheel arches are very muscular and lined in plastic, as well as not being perfectly circular.

The hardness of the lines of its lateral profile is striking, and the abandonment of the organic surfaces that we do find in a Dacia Duster. The rear part boasts two pilots very similar to those of the prototype, as well as a good imitation of the skid plate and a curious spoiler. The leak comes from our colleagues at Autofácil, and while they look authentic – they look like a design record in a patent office – it’s always a good idea to take them with a bit of skepticism. In any case, I personally think they can be very real.

Its interior could have up to seven seats.

On a mechanical level, no great news is expected in the Bigster. Will implement the Renault 1.3 TCe petrol engines, with up to 160 hp, and could have an E-Tech hybrid mechanics. Nor would we rule out the arrival of a plug-in version, although in that case, its price would be considerably more expensive. The Dacia Bigster is not expected until at least 2022.