“Transferability of workers” is an ability to adapt to changes and recognize that occupations are in decline and move to emerging ones.

According to Statistical information for the academic and labor future in Mexico, some careers stand out with a future with favorable economic remuneration and a promising future that will be demanded by companies in the following years.

The World Economic Forum in the labor field will present a crisis in the labor field and has shown us that the future of jobs will be linked to a new industry of innovative services.

You just have to consider that today there are jobs that did not exist 10 years ago, for example, Community Manager, Social Media Manager, Influencers and others related to the digital age.

WEF notes that 65 percent of children entering elementary school this year will end up working in positions that do not yet exist.

Characteristics of the labor sector:

According to the National Survey of Occupation and Employment (ENEO) the characteristics, on the trends and characteristics of the employed persons in the country. This was divided into 11 sectors that represent the highest economic activity.

Among these is agriculture, commerce, construction, education and health, extractive, government, professional services, transformation, transport and tourism. But four of these are the main ones that together make up 58.6 percent of the employed population.

Commerce has 9.7 million employed people, followed by transformation with 8.8 million and finally agriculture and personal services with 5.9 million.

Careers with a promising future:

2.1 million positions will emerge, including general positions, computing and mathematics, architecture and engineering, sales, education and training.

· With the emergence of new technologies, new fields of profession related to the digital age will take more strength, engineering in digital music production, engineering in digital systems and robotics.

· Bioinformatics, nonomedical, genetic medical counselor or criminologist careers allow you to exchange knowledge with each other and interact with other areas.

· Lastly, careers related to human relations will be increasingly in demand, aimed at improving relations between companies and their staff to achieve optimal results. Whether you’re a communications manager, a talent broker, and a wellness manager.