Are you coming to FC Barcelona? Depay hints at his departure from Lyon and talks about his future

Olympique Lyonnais (OL) captain Memphis Depay He said Monday that he needs to make “important decisions” about his future, and that it is time to “take control” of his professional career.

In an enigmatic message on his Twitter account, the 27-year-old Dutch striker assured that he will negotiate “future agreements” with people he trusts, now that his contract with the French club ends at the end of June.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez gets emboldened and sends a challenging message to Liga MX

His status as a free player has helped this international of the Netherlands team to make his name sound in other clubs for next season, among which are some Spaniards such as Barcelona or Atlético de Madrid.

Memphis Depay announcement on Instagram. He’s in talks with Barcelona as a free agent but now there are new layers involved – final decision will be made at the end of the season. #OL #Depay pic.twitter.com/L33BDe8jMa – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2021

Also read: Liga MX: This was the emotional celebration of Carlos Hermosillo after the victory of Cruz Azul

Depay has scored 20 goals in 36 games for Olympique Lyon this season, making him the second top scorer in Ligue 1, with the permission of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappé, who has scored 26 in this competition.