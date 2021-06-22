Are you an entrepreneur? Ericsson wants to reward you | Tec Review

Ericsson, a Swedish telecommunications company, launched a call for entrepreneurs from around the world to submit projects that help bridge the digital divide in developing countries.

This contest, Ericsson innovation Awards 2021, offers prizes of 25,000, 15,000 and 5,000 euros to the first three places, respectively.

In addition, the 14 finalists will receive, for seven weeks, free mentoring from company engineers, to crystallize their projects.

The opportunity for entrepreneurs has arrived

Registration is online, through ericsson.com, and ends August 5. The requirements: must be teams of between two and four people, with a graduation date after September 13. They can be from any race.

“We love having different backgrounds, because we have seen that groups with diversity have the most inspiring ideas,” he says in an interview for Tec Review, Catalina Irurita, Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Corporate Relations of Ericsson for the North of Latin America.

This is the seventh edition of the contest, whose awards will take place in December. Last year the topic was how to solve climate challenges. The top three places were from universities in Australia, Sri Lanka, and the United States, respectively.

“On that occasion we had a participation of 883 projects from 120 countries around the world, of which 34 projects were from Latin America; in particular, 29 from Mexico, and one of them reached the semifinal ”, says Irurita.

Mexico, at number 82 on the list

According to the Global Connectivity Speed ​​Index, Singapore, Hong Kong and Monaco are the countries with the fastest Wi-Fi networks in the world, respectively.

In 11th place is the United States, the best placed in America. Canada is ranked 19th.

Chile is the best-positioned Latin American country on the list, occupying 13th place, followed by Panama with 34, Barbados with 41 and Brazil with 48.

Colombia, Argentina and Mexico are ranked 70, 76 and 82, respectively.

Further behind are Ecuador and El Salvador in positions 106 and 119, respectively. Cuba is the last Latin American nation on the list, ranked 177. Turkmenistan, in 180th place, is the last country in the world ranking.

These numbers are indicative that in Latin America and other regions of the world better connectivity is needed, which is more evident in these times of pandemic in which work and school activities are increasingly being done from home.

“One of the great challenges we have in Latin America is closing the digital divide, which is currently very large due to the lack of connectivity in the different rural areas of the countries of the region,” says Irurita.

To take a step forward

During this pandemic, it was found that the lack of connectivity affects the economy and education of developing countries, explains Irurita.

“The great victims of this pandemic are people without connectivity.”

Catalina Irurita makes a special call to entrepreneurs in the country, from public or private universities, to register their projects in the Ericsson innovation Awards 2021.

“We want Mexican students to apply. If you have projects that you consider can help close the digital divide, go ahead, the proposals are super welcome ”.