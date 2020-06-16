The person who took the photograph took more than 10 minutes to notice the presence of the majestic bird

By: Web Writing

India.- Over the past few weeks, social media users around the world have been duped by a new viral challenge, it is a photograph of a owl, which is perfectly camouflaged in a log where it rests.

In the opinion of experts in pedagogy, these types of images help to measure cognitive speed in people.

The challenge of seeing if you can recognize the bird in the photograph during the first 10 seconds of looking at it has circulated on different social networks.

6 days ago the image gained popularity after appearing in an article in the tabloid Daily Mail in the UK.

They say the image was captured by Varun Jain, a 30-year-old man from Chennai, a town located in southern India.

« It took around 10 minutes to clearly understand that we were seeing an owl, » Varun Jain



