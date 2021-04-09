Are you able to get out of your comfort zone?

The fear of change is a very common feeling: leaving our known world implies taking risks: perhaps what we find is better, perhaps the same, perhaps simply different. In recent years the term “comfort zone” has become popular, a concept that, however, is not new, and was coined at the beginning of the 20th century. The comfort zone refers to that space (which does not have to be physical, but rather a set of circumstances that include our way of thinking, our routines, our companies …) that we have built around and works as a kind of “security cordon” in which we feel comfortable but which, in turn, can prevent us from evolving and growing.

The comfort zone is related in turn to the Yerkes-Dodson law, which relates our level of performance to our state of physiological and mental arousal. According to this psychological law, optimal performance is achieved with a certain degree of mental arousal or stress. Once achieved, a further increase in arousal causes performance to decline again. In other words, to get out of that comfort space in which we are comfortable but, in a way, numb, and experiencing the adrenaline rush that a new situation causes us is motivating, but an excess of stress causes the opposite effect.

There are many types of people: some need continuous changes in their life, routines bore them, and they are very capable of adapting to new situations. Others, on the contrary, need more stability and work better with an established routine. On which side of the scale are you? Answer these questions honestly and you will know to what extent you are capable of acting like a forward person.