The director of the video game 2020 advances the challenges of the new mode ‘My team’

The goal is to bring players closer to how demanding it is to be team leader in F1

One of the great novelties of the official Formula 1 2020 video game, which will hit the market on July 10, is called ‘My team’. It is a way that allows you to have your own team. The challenge is to manage the team and perform with results on the track. The director of the game, Lee Mather, advances the challenge that they have prepared for the players.

Are you sure you can fill Toto Wolff’s shoes? Codemasters gives you a try with the new edition of their game, which will launch on July 10. In the new video game you will be able to become team leader, but attentive because it is not an easy task: you will automatically have responsibility over all the departments, you will have to have an eye on the pilot market and work to ensure good sponsorship deals. The game director explains all the possibilities of the new game mode named ‘My team’:

“Players will have to manage the team and achieve results on the track. As with real Formula 1 teams, the player will be responsible for all the departments necessary for a team to come out ahead. This ranges from those that influence pure performance to departments that work to get the best deals with sponsors and interviews to those that deal with driver and staff training, “Mather told the Red Bull website.

“Keeping up with the driver market and choosing the best sponsors also plays an essential role in building a successful team, not to mention car development and how you manage team time between races, something you can do with a season timeline, “adds the game director.

F1 2020 seeks to put the player in the shoes of Wolff or Mattia Binotto and teach what it means to be a team leader: take into account your two drivers, keep track of the team and strive to ensure that the environment and tools are attractive enough that your pilots don’t want to trade you for another.

“You will want to have great performance on the track, but if you do not take care of your second driver and help him improve, you will not have an easy time winning the Constructors’ Championship. You will also have to take into account financing and expenses. Choose the right sponsors and knowing what to invest in will be crucial. You may want a great driver, but you don’t have money to hire him and he won’t stick with you if you can’t give him what they expect from a winning team, “recalls Mather.

“Unlike the traditional game mode, in which you spend everything to improve your car, you need to invest in the equipment in the long term, the last thing you want is to have to close your facilities to save. Finally, you should take your Time to create a visually appealing team, with solid colors and a striking emblem to make it yours, “says Mather to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.