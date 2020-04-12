Akira Toriyama is the creator of “Dragon Ball”. The image is from the current story of the character: Dragon Ball Super.

Photo:

Capture from YouTube.

In recent years, anime has increased its popularity in North America and a clear example of this is the existence of streaming Mainly dedicated to spreading this genre of Japanese animation.

Next, we tell you what each of the specialized platforms in anime is about so that you can identify the one that suits you best.

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll It is the most famous anime streaming platform and is largely due to the fact that we can find the most popular anime in the world, such as Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Black Clover and more. As if this were not enough, Crunchyroll has a lot of original content, which is based on webcomics, novels or video games from all over the world, being a very diverse platform that focuses on world culture and not only on Japanese.

With the Crunchyroll Premium subscription you will have access to new episodes every week, a manga library and discounts at the Crunchyroll Store.

Price: $ 8 a month or $ 80 a year

Funimation

If you like anime dubbed into English, Funimation is the streaming you need. This platform specializes in anime dubbing, and they even have the ability to dub episodes just hours after airing in Japan.

As for its catalog, it is not first-rate as its competitors and some exclusive releases that have come months later to other platforms, mainly to Hulu.

The premium plus subscription gives you the ability to view content on 5 devices at the same time.

Price: $ 6 a month or $ 60 a year (Premium), $ 8 a month or $ 80 a year (Premium Plus), $ 100 a year (Premium Plus Ultra)

Hidive

If Crunchyroll has all the hits and the most mainstream anime, Hidive it is the opposite, since it has a fairly alternative catalog.

If you want to see that high quality but practically unknown anime, Hidive is your platform. As if this were not enough, it is the only one of the three streaming services that has uncensored versions of all its anime, something quite interesting.

Price: $ 5 a month or $ 48 a year

.