If what you want is for your money to last until payday arrives and you are a parent, you will have to follow savings and financing plans that will help you manage your expenses. Read: Suspension of National Lottery draws for COVID-19 is extended

Being a parent is somewhat difficult in the current Mexican economy, especially when unforeseen expenses come up that you have to deal with and also ensure food for at least 15 days.

You have to follow some practical saving tips as well as learn to differentiate between necessary and unnecessary expenses, as well as avoiding ant expenses, which inadvertently end up with your money.

3 tips to save more

There are several ways to start saving more money, but you can start with these three tips, and you will see good results, consistency will make a difference.

1. Don’t spend all the money

In order to save you must save a part of your income for this item. And remember that the greater the amount of savings, the sooner you can achieve your goals such as having capital to invest in a business or material asset. You can also have an emergency fund.

2. Distribute well

You must correctly distribute your income and learn to differentiate between wants and needs. You must ensure the payment of basic expenses such as: rent, food, transportation, services and the payment of debts to have healthy finances.

3. Make your goal a guide

To start saving you have to set goals, you must have an end to saving such as going on vacation, buying a car, this must be included in your budget and thus have control over your money.

Saving should be an obligatory activity since with this we make sure we have money in case an emergency occurs or that we want to give ourselves a luxury. Remember that the more you contribute to savings, the more capital you will have to achieve your dreams or goals.

