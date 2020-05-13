In order for domestic workers to cope with the economic crisis after COVID-19, the director of Incorporation and Collection of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Norma Gabriela López Castañeda, announced that starting today, December 13, May they can request a Solidarity Credit from the Palabara. Read: They estimate that up to 3 million jobs will be lost in Mexico

He specified that the extension of the Solidarity Credit to the Word is aimed at domestic workers and independent workers who have registration in the IMSS in force as of April 30.

This agreement specifies that homeworkers and freelancers have until June 15 to apply for credit to the floor.

How to apply for the IMSS credit for domestic workers

To request the credit for 25 thousand pesos, domestic workers must enter www.imss.gob.mx, verify its validity with the CURP, fill out the registration with their name, telephone, email and bank account.

Through the IMSS page, it will be indicated if the person is subject to the solidarity credit and will be informed about its terms and the amortization table, which, like the entrepreneurs, is defined by a recovery rate of 6 per annual cent, coinciding with the equilibrium interbank interest rate.

In another order of ideas, the director of Incorporation and Collection of the IMSS, reiterated that the Solidarity Credit to the Word for entrepreneurs was opened on April 24 with the issuance of the Operational Guidelines by the Ministry of Economy that were published in the Official Gazette of the Federation and on May 15 the deadline for receiving applications expires.

It should be noted that the agreement adds that the monthly reimbursement to be covered by domestic and independent workers will be 823.70 pesos from the fourth month.

The IMSS makes the telephone guidance line available through 800 623 2323, option 2, to answer any questions from Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 20:00, as well as Saturdays and Sundays from 08:00 to 14:00: 00 hours.

In Mexico there are 2.3 million domestic workers, and only 95% are women, the vast majority of whom are not registered with the IMSS.

According to data from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), 22,300 domestic workers are affiliated with the IMSS through the pilot program that began in 2019, so that only these will be able to access credit.

