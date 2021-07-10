Are you 30 to 39 years old? Check when you get the anticovid vaccine in Edomex

MEXICO CITY.- The Government of the State of Mexico announced the vaccination for people between 30 and 39 years of age in the municipalities of Naucalpan, Ecatepec, Nezahualcóyotl, San Simón de Guerrero.

Vaccination for this sector of the population will begin on July 12.

In addition, as of that same date, the second dose will be applied to people between 50 and 59 years of age in 35 municipalities: Almoloya del Río, Atizapán Santa Cruz, Calimaya, Capulhuac, Chapultepec, Joquicingo, Mexicaltzingo, Rayón, San Antonio la Isla. , Tenango del Valle, Texcaltitlán, Tianguistenco, Xalatlaco, Ocoyoacac, Otzolotepec, Xonacatlán, Amatepec, Luvianos, San Simón de Guerrero, Tejupilco, Temascaltepec, Tlatlaya, Almoloya de Alquisiras, Coatepec Harinas, Ixtapan de la Sal, Malinalco, Ocuilan Tenancingo, Texcalyacac, Tonatico, Villa Guerrero, Zacualpan, Zumpahuacán and Valle de Bravo.

Authorities from the three levels of government explained that both in the municipalities where the 30 to 39 age group is vaccinated as well as those from 50 to 59 years old, pregnant women of legal age with more than nine weeks of gestation will be immunized, in a hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., based on the following calendar:

First dose application for 30 to 39 years

In the municipalities of Nezahualcóyotl and Naucalpan will be applied according to the initial letter of the first surname.

A, B, C, D, E July 12

F, G, H, I, J July 13

K, L, M, N, Ñ July 14

O, P, Q, R, S, T July 15

U, V, W, X, Y, Z July 16

* People who cannot attend the day that corresponds to them may go to get vaccinated the following days.

In San Simón de Guerrero, it will be applied in general on July 13.

Meanwhile in Ecatepec It will be from July 14.

A, B, C July 14

D, E, F July 15

G, H, I July 16

J, K, L July 17

M, N, Ñ, O July 18

P, Q, R July 19

S, T, U July 20

V, W, X, Y, Z July 21

* People who cannot attend the day that corresponds to them may go to get vaccinated the following days.

Second dose application for 50 to 59 years

Vaccination will be general on July 12 and 13 in Calimaya, Tenango del Valle, Tianguistenco, Ocoyoacac, Otzolotepec, Xonacatlán, Tejupilco, Tenancingo, Villa Guerrero and Valle de Bravo.

On July 12 in Almoloya del Río, Atizapán Santa Cruz, Capulhuac, Chapultepec, Joquicingo, Mexicaltzingo, Rayón, San Antonio la Isla, Texcaltitlán, Xalatlaco, Amatepec, Luvianos, San Simón de Guerrero, Temascaltepec, Tlatlaya, Almoloya de Alquisiras, Coatepec Flours, Ixtapan de la Sal, Malinalco, Ocuilan, Sultepec, Texcalyacac, Tonatico, Zacualpan and Zumpahuacán.

The location of the headquarters, hours and requirements can be consulted on the website http://edomex.gob.mx/vacunacion.

Which are the requirements?

In order to receive the first dose of the vaccine, they must first register on the portal https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx and have the format generated in said platform printed, as well as an official identification, CURP and proof of original address in the name who is vaccinated to confirm their residence in the municipality; Those who come to receive the second dose will also present their proof of application of the first.

It is recommended that all persons fill out the form with the requested information, with the exception of the type of vaccine, the batch number and the date on which it will come, this will facilitate access to the sites and speed up the vaccination process.

Similarly, it is reiterated that the vaccine is free and safe, so it is not necessary to spend the night or arrive at the modules at dawn, and as far as possible try to stagger your arrival so as not to expose yourself to long lines or crowds that put their health at risk, in addition to going to breakfast and in case of being treated for any disease, take their medications promptly. Finally, a call is made to continue with preventive health measures, even if they have already been vaccinated, such as the correct use of masks, masks and / or goggles, frequent hand washing and maintaining a healthy distance.

