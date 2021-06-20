‘Are.’ will invite reflection on the harshness of organized crime

“In my case, I am from the north of the country and I found out about this event as a minor event, as something very temporary, now that the project has arrived I see that the matter is an international issue that is involved, and this project involves that dimension, which merely out of respect for the victims is something very interesting, ”Josué explained.

“Understand that these characters are created from scratch, they are based on people who existed, but the writers decided out of respect for the victims to create everything from scratch, my character is a housewife, a woman in a town, wife, mother of a adolescent, married, with a long-distance relationship and then she has to live all this alone ”, he deepened Arelí about the character it will represent.

For its part, Everardo He explained that he will play a firefighter, a character who is also involved as a coach in a preparatory school, one of the most involved figures at the time of the tragedy that took place in 2011.

While, Josué Guerra will contrast with reality a criminal called ‘The devil’, “never judge him, he grew up in the United States, a little with this American dream, with the few resources he had he managed to fight to try to give his parents a better life” , explained about the role it will play.

A relevant fact about the production that premieres this June 30 on Netflix is ​​that the casting directors made the series with natural actors, to give the plot more realism.