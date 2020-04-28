Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Sony has not moved the PlayStation 5 launch window, scheduled for later this year, and now that we are entering the fifth month of 2020 the idea that permeates among fans, media and industry is that we are getting closer to the official presentation of the new console. However, in the absence of official information, all that remains is to follow the leads and one of them seems to announce that the revelation will take place in a matter of weeks.

A report by PlayStation Lifestyle shared details about the June publication of Official PlayStation Magazine, which ensures that in this edition the first PS5 games will be shown and the way they will be played with the new control, DualSense. Specifically, the publication, located and shared by a Twitter user says: “It is coming. The next generation starts in our next edition, where we will reveal the games that will come to PlayStation 5 and the way they will be played.”

OPM June – Tidux (@Tidux) April 27, 2020

According to the report, the publication will go on sale in physical format on June 2, but it is known that the digital edition reaches subscribers a few days earlier, so in that case it would be in late May. What could this mean? Well, rumors indicate that it will be in May when Sony Interactive Entertainment celebrates an official presentation event for PS5, so it would not be unusual for the official publication of the brand to have everything ready to accompany the announcement and offer details in its next issue.

Horizon Zero Dawn 2 could be one of the first major PS5 games

In that sense, unofficial information has also emerged, where it is referred that one of the games that will be shown as part of the PS5 lineup will be the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. This coincides with recently revealed details where it is mentioned that Sony and Guerrilla decided years ago that the franchise would cover a trilogy and the second title, intended for a start to PS4, will come to PS5 as one of the most important games for the beginning of the cycle of the console.

Like all information of this type, it is prices to take with reservation because there is nothing official so far. However, as we mentioned in the beginning, we are not that far from PS5’s debut and obviously its reveal could take place sooner than we thought.

Source

