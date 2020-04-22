More than 170,000 people have died from covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, and so far there is no drug that can treat the disease with proven effectiveness.

Research in several countries assess possible effectiveness of existing drugs against covid-19

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

But how far are we from these life-saving drugs and what is being done to get to them?

At least 150 different remedies are being studied around the world. Most of them are composed of substances that were already used against other diseases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched an initiative called Solidarity around the world around the four most promising treatment approaches.

Not to mention studies with tens of thousands of people in different countries, such as Brazil, and research on the use of antibodies by people who have already recovered from the disease.

There are three major treatment paths under study.

The first involves antiviral drugs that try to directly affect the ability of the coronavirus to develop within the body.

The second involves medications that can calm the immune system, as patients can become very sick when there is an excessive immune reaction that starts to cause serious side effects in the body.

The third involves antibodies, both extracted from the blood of those who recovered from the disease and made in the laboratory, which can attack the virus.

Which is the most promising?

After visiting China at the height of the pandemic in the Asian country, WHO’s Bruce Aylward said the antiviral remdesivir was the only drug that showed signs of effectiveness against the coronavirus.

This antiviral was originally developed to treat Ebola, but other alternatives turned out to be more effective.

Still, it has given promising signs in the treatment of other coronaviruses, such as the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers), in animal studies.

Various drug combinations are being tested to treat coronavirus disease

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Results of ongoing research at the University of Chicago in the United States that leaked also indicated that the drug may be effective against covid-19. But there are still no conclusive results.

Remdesivir, developed by the American laboratory Gilead, is being used in clinical trials in Europe (within the scope of Discovery, the European program of clinical studies against covid-19), in the USA, in China and also integrates studies in Brazil.

According to the researchers, remdesivir inhibits coronavirus RNA synthesis, preventing it from replicating throughout the body.

AND the medicines used contra O HIV?

There is a lot of buzz, but little evidence about the effectiveness of this combination of drugs used against HIV: ritonavir and lopinavir.

Good results have emerged in laboratory studies, but this was not repeated when they were tested in humans.

The combination has not increased patient recovery, reduced deaths or decreased viral load in people with severe illness.

However, because these tests were administered to extremely sick patients, close to death, it may have been too late for the drugs to act against the infection.

Chloroquine

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine have both antiviral and immune-modulating properties.

The drugs have attracted many spotlights as potential treatments largely because of statements by U.S. presidents Donald Trump and Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, but there is still little evidence about their effectiveness.

Hydroxychloroquine, used to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, has gained worldwide prominence as a possible solution against the new coronavirus

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

This Tuesday (21), moreover, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States (Niaid) issued a statement in which it contraindicated one of the approaches (the combined use of hydroxychloroquine with the antibiotic azithromycin), except in study situations clinical.

The agency also said that there is insufficient data to recommend or contraindicate the isolated use of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine.

Hydroxychloroquine is also used for rheumatoid arthritis because it helps regulate the immune system.

Laboratory tests showed that it could inhibit the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) and there are isolated reports in uncontrolled studies of patients who benefited after receiving the drug.

There is no evidence, however, whether the recovery occurred because of hydroxychloroquine or because of the immune system itself.

And the remedies immune system modulators?

If the immune system overreacts to the virus, it can cause inflammation throughout the body. It can be useful to fight an infection, but it can cause many side effects on the body and be fatal.

One of the substances under study to deal with this scenario is interferon beta, which is used to treat multiple sclerosis and reduces the inflammatory process. Interferons are a group of substances released by the body when it is under attack from a virus.

In the UK, for example, there are tests with dexamethasone, a type of corticosteroid used to contain inflammation.

What about the blood treatment of people who have recovered?

In general, people who survive an infection have antibodies in their blood that can attack the virus.

The idea here is to use other people’s blood plasma (the part that contains antibodies) in sick patients as a form of therapy.

One of the treatments still under study uses blood plasma with antibodies donated by others to strengthen the immune system of sick patients

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

The United States has already treated 500 patients with what is called “convalescent plasma”.

In Brazil, according to Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), “scientific studies (with plasma) have suggested promising results, but they derive from uncontrolled analyzes and with limited sample sizes. That is, they are insufficient for definitive proof about the potential effectiveness of the treatment, requiring further evaluation in the form of clinical studies “.

ANDwe are very distant of a cure?

It is too early to know if we will actually have a drug that can treat covid-19.

Test results that follow all protocols needed to determine effectiveness are expected to come out in the coming months. But it would still be well before we know we will have an effective vaccine, which protects against infection rather than treating it.

That’s why doctors are testing drugs that already exist and have proven safety for use in their original treatments. Vaccines, on the other hand, are developed practically from scratch.

It is too early to know if we will actually have a drug that can treat covid-19

Photo: Science Photo Library / BBC News Brasil

There are also new and experimental drugs under study against the coronavirus, but they are not yet ready for testing in humans.

On the other hand, as most people who develop the disease have mild symptoms and do not need to be hospitalized, in general they are given drugs to deal with these symptoms, such as acetaminophen against fever.

In short, having an effective treatment for coronavirus would have two practical effects: fewer deaths and less drastic measures to prevent the spread of the disease, such as quarantines.

See too:

Initiative to help elderly people in remote areas of the city

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

