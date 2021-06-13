Are we saved together or we sink apart 2021/06/13

Mexico worries me. In the immediate term, social polarization can obtain likes, votes and promote a political agenda at the point of exalting resentments. In the long run, such distant, Manichean and exasperated positions are dangerous; they increase mistrust, deteriorate the social fabric and facilitate violence. A scenario in which we all lose.

Let’s assume that the opposition wins the 2024 elections. They will probably have a few days of serenity and an initial confidence bonus. However, I have the impression that the opposite campaign would soon begin. In a short time the criticism will be greater than the applause. Especially if the opponents, in addition to having lost the election, had been injured with severe attacks. The path of governance would be tortuous and again, we will all lose.

The vicious circle is clear: continuous aggressions, general malaise, increased polarization. Digital protests, demonstrations on all platforms, little room for good initiatives, quickly silenced. This is, more or less, the dynamic that we have seen recently in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia or Bolivia, to name a few examples. Polarization spurs from the left as well as from the right.

If any of the other parties had won in the 2018 contest, perhaps we would be worse off from the point of view of the social climate. The disappointment would be enormous. If we analyze the future, whatever happens in the following national elections, the period 2024-2030 is expected to be a war without truce. Except for a true miracle. I wonder if the most competent and honest human being on the planet could solve problems that have historically plagued us in a few months and, furthermore, emerge well out of the public eye.

Politics is a healthy articulation of agreements and dissent. Criticism and disagreement are undoubtedly necessary components in any democratic system, as part of that essential counterweight to power.

However, the current force of the attacks is such and the proposal and verification of the truth are so poor, that it becomes impossible to build a country, already undermined by so many problems. It would seem, at times, that we are at a dead end.

Fortunately, history shows us that there are always cycles and new alternatives emerge that give a satisfactory answer to complex historical processes.

As part of the solution, it is essential to lay different foundations in this outdated Latin American political system. Stronger foundations, less dependent on current political-cultural, digital and social logics. It even seems like a constitutional reconfiguration that establishes fresh governance and accountability frameworks.

At the same time, the positive role would have to increase. While it is true that the insights of intellectuals, the warnings of opinion leaders and the criticisms of editorialists can contribute much to democratic life, it seems to me that this is not enough to generate true social change. It would be necessary to achieve, at least, the same creative and purposeful forces, as well as the consequent concrete actions of social commitment, to produce that effect.

Among the different initiatives that need to be discussed and put into practice, I emphasize the strengthening of institutions without the purpose of power, but with relevant social contributions. New mechanisms for detecting and correcting lies, as well as rewarding the truth. The non-demonization of the mistakes of people of good will. The breaking of the vicious power-money circles. Different institutions with long-term social projects outside the electoral processes. And, decidedly, a greater proactive and purposeful participation of civil society.

That call of Juan Rulfo remains correct and current: “we save ourselves together or we sink apart”.