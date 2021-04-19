Are we relaxing? COSMO-Spain survey collects worrying data on the pandemic

04/19/2021 at 11:30 AM CEST

It’s been many months now. Many months of mobility restrictions, of not being able to hug our relatives, many months in which the numbers of infected do not stop & mldr; And all this is changing our vision and perspective of the pandemic.

Precisely to know what knowledge we have about the coronavirus and its ways to prevent it, and to know the perception of risk that the population has in the face of the pandemic, last May the COSMO-Spain study was launched.

This survey is coordinated by the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), the University of Murcia and the University of Cádiz.

And it is not only carried out in our country, but it is also carried out in 31 other countries, in order to identify “in real time” the information needs and preferences of citizens, as well as to know the degree of acceptance and adherence to the measures implemented or planned.

Through the data collected, it is also possible to identify which risky behaviors are common, the impact of misinformation and psychological factors on preventive behavior.

Less concerned about the coronavirus

Up to this moment there have been 5 study rounds of COSMO-Spain. In this fifth round, what is most striking is that, according to the responses obtained, the Concern about the coronavirus and its consequences has decreased.

If in the fourth round published Just two months ago, 67% of those surveyed were very or very concerned about the pandemic, now only 52% declare these levels of concern.

Nor does it seem that the generalization of the British strain, more contagious, has penetrated the perception of the rapid spread of the virus, since it has dropped from 92% in the fourth round to 69% of this.

The same goes for the feeling depressed that have caused these months (44% compared to 50% previously), while the feeling of fear stays the same (41% of the people surveyed).

Another very striking issue in this survey is that, for the first time, there are more than 50% of people who believe that the worst of the pandemic has already passed, and the perception that the worst is yet to come is diminishing (23%) . This could be the result of the hopes placed by everyone on vaccination, which is increasingly acquiring a better rhythm.

A worrying question that emerges from the study is the decreased perception of gravity of coronavirus disease. Only 35% of the participants consider that the disease would be “serious” or “very serious” if infected.

The idea of ​​probability of contagion is also less pronounced since only 25% of those surveyed believe that they have a high probability of being infected. In addition, 29% of those surveyed believe that it is easy to avoid the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

How much do we know about the coronavirus?

In terms of knowledge about the pandemic and the virus, we are almost experts.

The percentages of correct answers are very high, although with very slight decreases in some questions, such as the questions “Is the coronavirus transmitted through the air?”, “If I am in close contact, should I isolate myself?” and «Should you wash your hands before and after using the mask? & rdquor ;.

In fact, there are some issues that, although repeated ad nauseam, there are still people who do not understand. Thus, the percentage of respondents who mistakenly believes that it can lead normal life if they are close contact, it rises slightly from 6% of the 4th round to 8% of this round.

The number of people who say they feel well informed about coronavirus tests is also increasing. But the number of those who show correct knowledge about the tests and who have performed a PCR or antigen tests is low.

The good news is that increases knowledge about aspects such as understanding what to do when in close contact; when you suspect that you have coronavirus; about the need to go to the doctor. Also in general there is a greater understanding of restrictions, and information on vaccines is sought.

However, health literacy descends on concepts such as deciding whether to get vaccinated; understand the risks and benefits of getting vaccinated & mldr;

Are we complying with prevention measures?

Perimeter closures, curfews, closed restaurants, restricted seats & mldr; The proportion of people who consider that the decisions made in Spain have not been adequate falls from 56% in the 4th round to 45% in the current one, while increases the percentage of those who consider that the decisions taken have been exaggerated, from 8% to 15%.

When going into detail about each established prevention measure, it seems that we are becoming less and less tolerant. We are less and less in favor of the mandatory use of a mask (although it is still the measure that generates the most agreement), the night curfew and the limitation of movement between provinces.

This fifth round of COSMO-Spain also reveals a slight decrease in the frequency of compliance with all preventive measures, except for the use of hydroalcoholic gel, which is maintained, and in the ventilation of closed spaces that, fortunately, increases, although slightly.

The use of masks continues to be the most widespread preventive measure, detecting a increased use of FFP2 ‘models’, from 37 to 46% of respondents, while the use of surgical masks decreased (from 44% to 35%).

Perception of compliance with regulations

The study asks for the first time about the perception in the fulfillment of the norms on the part of the Spanish society in general. Well, it seems that we have great regard for our countrymen, because 60% of the people surveyed believe that the majority of the Spanish population complies with the regulations.

But not everything is rosy, because 75% believe that the majority remove the mask at family gatherings, and 63% that the majority meet with non-partners in closed places.

There are also worrying data regarding family gatherings and leisure, because the proportion of people who have spent more than 15 minutes inside a bar or restaurant has increased.

Among those who have done so, 81% believe that the capacity and distance recommendations were met.

With regard to vaccines, 8% of those surveyed indicate that they have already received a dose. Among those who have not received the vaccine, the number of people who say they would be vaccinated increases to 74%. The most mentioned reasons for wanting to get vaccinated are to protect your own health and that of others.

While these responses predate the drop in vaccinations with AstraZeneca.

Pandemic fatigue on the rise

We are all very tired, it is a fact. Proof of this is that pandemic fatigue increases slightly. There are many who feel identified with phrases such as “I’m losing my will to fight COVID-19” or “I’m sick of hearing about the pandemic”.

And that is a worrying reality. Because we still have time to do things right, comply with the measures and not get carried away by a feeling of pandemic fatigue that could push us to relaxation and the danger that it entails.

Because even if we get tired, the virus never runs out.