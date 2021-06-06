Are we more influenced by culture or genetics? Here is an answer

They call it ‘the forbidden experiment’. It would be a matter of verifying, in a controlled environment, how a human offspring responds to cultural stimuli (or the lack of them, being deprived of its freedom or the affection of its relatives); This cruel scenario, of course, is unimaginable and can never be purposely used to study the true effects of culture on the modeling of the brain. With the exception, unfortunately, of some abused children who suffered this isolation on the part of their parents. Genie, nicknamed the wild girl, was one of them.

Locked up in a room since she was a baby and tied to the bed, receiving little information from the outside, malnourished, without language and without affection, she was rescued at the age of 13. But it was too late. Already in these terrible cases – studied by educators and speech therapists – the tremendous delay in language and cognition was evident. The hostile environment to which Genie had been subjected had deprived her of normal development, practically impossible to recover, despite the fact that Genie did not suffer from any type of brain dysfunction.

The classic debate between what more defines our behaviors and choices, if the environment or innate traits, It has turned scientists and psychologists on their heads for decades. From the type of toys that children choose for fun (typically girls, dolls, houses and symbolic games; mechanics, logical mathematical abstractions for children) to the career that young adults choose (with a greater predominance of humanities, social sciences and science of women’s health); there is a lot we could learn, in the case of elucidating in what percentage each variable is determining.

To the point of the question. In a new study, a group of researchers at the University of Maine has come to a rigorous conclusion about this conundrum. According to their results, it is culture that primarily helps humans adapt to their environment and overcome challenges, better and faster than genetics.

The reason? It seems that the human being is a creature that evolves transcending the merely animal. But this should not surprise us.